Former India spinner retires from BCCI commentary over 'colour discrimination'

Former India cricketer Laxman Sivaramakrishnan (second from right) poses for a picture with fellow commentators ahead of the IPL 9 final between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore on May 29, 2016. — BCCI

KARACHI: Former India cricketer Laxman Sivaramakrishnan on Friday drew curtains on his Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) commentary career over alleged "colour discrimination".

Sivaramakrishnan, who represented India in nine Tests and 16 ODIs between 1983 and 1987, made his commentary debut in 2000 and remained actively involved in the role for the lucrative Indian Premier League (IPL).

The 60-year-old, however, has now announced to step down from the BCCI commentary.

"I am retiring from commentary for BCCI," he posted first on X, formerly Twitter.

I am retiring from commentary for BCCI — Laxman Sivaramakrishnan (@LaxmanSivarama1) March 20, 2026

When inquired by the fans regarding his decision to retire, Sivaramakrishnan claimed he was not given adequate chances because of his colour.

"You are right. Colour discrimination," he replied to a fan on the microblogging website.

You are right. Colour discrimination — Laxman Sivaramakrishnan (@LaxmanSivarama1) March 20, 2026

Sivaramakrishnan further pointed out that he was overlooked for presentation and toss duties despite being one of the most experienced names in the commentary world and having 23 years of experience.

"If I have not been used for TOSSES and PRESENTATION for 23 years and newcomers come in [and] do pitch report, tosses, presentation even when Shastri was coaching, what do you think could be the reason?" Sivaramakrishnan questioned.

If I have not been used for TOSSES and PRESENTATION for 23 years and new comers come in do pitch report Tosses Presentation even when Shastri was coaching, what do you think could be the reason — Laxman Sivaramakrishnan (@LaxmanSivarama1) March 20, 2026

Notably, Sivaramakrishnan's last commentary stint came in the IPL 2024 as he was not shortlisted for the subsequent edition of the cash-rich league.

The former cricketer, however, shared earlier this week that he was expecting an IPL contract for commentary for the upcoming season, scheduled to run from March 28 to May 31.

"The Director of BCCI Broadcast, I believe has called my only friend Bharat Arun if I was doing fine. Arun has said that I am perfectly Fine. So I am expecting an email for the IPL," Sivaramakrishnan had posted on X.

Meanwhile, in a separate post earlier today, Sivaramakrishnan stressed that the fans were not aware of the bigger picture, which he asserted will be revealed to them soon.

"This retirement is only the beginning of a story when told, general public, cricket fans and everyone will be utterly shocked," he wrote before deleting the post.

"I am very happy that people who hate me are delighted. But those who thought I was at least decent, thanks. BCCI will be left with disbelief."