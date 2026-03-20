James Trafford to start for Manchester City in League Cup final

Manchester City's James Trafford during training at Etihad Campus in Manchester on March 10, 2026. — Reuters

James Trafford will start in goal for Manchester City in the League Cup final against Arsenal, manager Pep Guardiola said on Friday.

The 23-year-old, a product of City's academy, returned to the club in July and started their first three Premier League games of the season, but has found himself playing second fiddle since the arrival of Italian Gianluigi Donnarumma on deadline day.

Most of Trafford's starts since then have come in the League Cup and the FA Cup, and he said last month that he had not expected to be the second-choice goalkeeper at the Etihad this season.

In his press conference on Friday, Guardiola confirmed that Trafford would start, and when asked if he was happy with the goalkeeper's comments on his limited opportunities, he said: "Good. Nothing to say.

"Players can be happy, or unhappy, it is what it is. We have to do our best when they do, and afterwards we have to see what happens at the end of the season."

Guardiola, who joined City in 2016, will be looking to win his fifth League Cup when his side takes on Arsenal in Sunday's final at Wembley Stadium, which is a happy hunting ground for the Spaniard.

"We have got to Wembley 22 times in 10 years, it's an honour and a big challenge," said Guardiola, who has also won two FA Cups and three Community Shields at the venue.

"For the team it's a big moment. (When) we reach the final, no matter the competition, it's always tough. We see the level in Europe, other leagues and any competition.

"To be there we have to see it as a big opportunity because we never know when it will happen again."

City are winless in their last six meetings with Arsenal in all competitions and have also failed to reel in the London club in the Premier League title race this season.

"They control many things and aspects of the game, for many years winning makes that boost and you see solidarity in all aspects," Guardiola said.

"They control, defend deep, high build-ups, long ball, second balls, many good things. Fluidity in the build-up, they're not a consistent pattern, more fluid.

"In the Champions League they won all the group stage games and just drew the last one against Bayer Leverkusen and Premier League only lost three games. They're an exceptional team, it's a big challenge for us to see our level."