Teaser for PSL 11 official anthem released

An undated picture of national artist Atif Aslam. — Instagram/@atifaslam

LAHORE: The first teaser of the highly anticipated anthem of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 was unveiled on Friday, further fuelling excitement among cricket enthusiasts ahead of the tournament, scheduled to run from March 26 to May 3.

The franchise league shared a sneak peek into the anthem by releasing a 14-second teaser, comprising glimpses of the soundtrack and concluding with a "coming soon" message.

Legendary national artist Atif Aslam will be the lead singer of the PSL 11 anthem and will be joined by the Sabri Sisters, Aima Baig and Daniya Kanwal, the franchise league had announced earlier this week.

This will mark the second time Aslam has headlined the tournament's official song, having previously performed the seventh-season anthem, 'Agay Dekh', alongside Baig.

The historic 11th edition of the marquee league will see eight teams for the first time, including two new entrants, RawalPindiz and Hyderabad Kingsmen, competing across 44 matches in the 39-day event.

As per the recently unveiled schedule, each team will play a total of 10 matches, with the top four qualifying for the playoffs, comprising Qualifier 1, Eliminator, Qualifier 2, followed by the final, scheduled to be played at the Gaddafi Stadium here on May 3.

Furthermore, the PCB has also allotted a reserve day for the final on May 4.

The PSL 11 will also feature 12 double-headers, out of which three will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium.

The landmark 11th edition will be played across six venues in Pakistan, with Faisalabad and Peshawar to host PSL matches for the first time, joining Karachi, Lahore, Multan, Peshawar and Rawalpindi.

Among the six venues, Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium will host the most number of matches (15), followed by Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium with 11, while Faisalabad's Iqbal Stadium will host seven.

The iconic National Bank Stadium in Karachi will host six matches, while four matches will be played at the Multan Cricket Stadium. Peshawar's Imran Khan Cricket Stadium to host one match – a day fixture between home side Peshawar Zalmi and RawalPindiz on March 28.