Sri Lanka subject IPL 2026 NOCs to 'mandatory' physical performance test

Rajasthan Royals' Wanindu Hasaranga celebrates taking a wicket during their IPL match against KKR at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on March 26, 2025. — AFP

COLOMBO: The Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Friday announced that it will issue No Objection Certificates (NOCs) for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 to centrally contracted players only upon passing the mandatory physical performance test.

A total of seven Sri Lankan cricketers are set to participate in this year's IPL, including Pathum Nissanka, Wanindu Hasaranga and Matheesha Pathirana.

With the tournament scheduled to get underway on March 28, franchise officials had indicated that they were still awaiting updates from the SLC regarding its players' fitness statuses and availability.

Meanwhile, as per the latest development, the SLC has asserted that only those players who meet the "required standards" of the ongoing physical performance test will be issued NOCs for the lucrative franchise league.

"Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) wishes to announce that players who have requested to participate in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 will be issued a No Objection Certificate (NOC) only upon successfully passing SLC's mandatory Physical Performance Test," the SLC said in a statement.

"At present, SLC is conducting an eight-week specialized physical training program for all nationally contracted players.

"This initiative aims to enhance players physical performance standards in preparation for upcoming international assignments.

"Along with this program, players are also undergoing the mandatory physical performance tests, a routine process followed to check the fitness standards of the players.

"Only those who successfully meet the required standards of the physical performance tests will be cleared to participate in the ongoing domestic tournament and also granted an NOC to take part in IPL 2026."

The SLC further shared that Dushmantha Chameera, Kamindu Mendis and Nissanka have been issued the NOCs after the trio passed the assessment, while it was awaiting the outcome of Nuwan Thushara's fitness test.

"Accordingly, Dushmantha Chameera, Pathum Nissanka, and Kamindu Mendis, who have successfully completed their physical performance tests, have been issued NOCs to participate in the IPL," the SLC's statement read.

"Nuwan Thushara's eligibility for a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to participate in the IPL will be subject to the outcome of his Physical Performance Test," it added.

Meanwhile, Eshan Malinga, Matheesha Pathirana and Hasaranga have yet to undergo the fitness test as they are undergoing rehabilitation from their respective injuries, the SLC further shared.

"Wanindu Hasaranga, Eshan Malinga, and Matheesha Pathirana, who have requested NOCs to participate in IPL 2026, are yet to undergo the Physical Performance Test, as they are still undergoing rehabilitation to recover from injuries sustained.

"The respective players will undergo the tests upon completion of their recovery and rehabilitation programs."