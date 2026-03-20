New Zealand beat South Africa in third T20I to secure series lead

New Zealand's Sophie Devine plays a shot during their third T20I against South Africa at Eden Park in Auckland on March 20, 2026. — X/@WHITE_FERNS

AUCKLAND: Sophie Devine backed her economical bowling figures of 2/21 with an unbeaten half-century to power New Zealand to a six-wicket victory over South Africa in the third T20I of the five-match series here at the Eden Park on Friday.

South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt's decision to bat first backfired as the visitors could amass 149/7 in their 20 overs.

Wolvaardt top-scored for the Proteas with a cautious 37 off 39 deliveries, followed by Kayla Reyneke, who played an unbeaten 34-run cameo off 20 balls, comprising three sixes and two fours, at the backend.

Besides them, Annerie Dercksen (27) and Chloe Tryon (15) could amass double figures.

Suzie Bates and Devine jointly led New Zealand's bowling charge with two wickets each, while Rosemary Mair and Jess Kerr chipped in with one scalp apiece.

Set to chase 150, the home side comfortably struck the winning runs for the loss of four wickets and eight balls to spare, courtesy of Devine's unbeaten half-century.

The middle-order batter top-scored with an unbeaten 55 off 38 deliveries, studded with six fours and a six, and was thus adjudged the Player of the Match.

Devine was also involved in an unbeaten 84-run partnership with Maddy Green, who chipped in with 34 not out from 25 deliveries, laced with two fours and a six.

For South Africa, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Ayanda Hlubi and Dercksen could take one wicket apiece.

The six-wicket victory helped New Zealand secure a 2-1 lead in the five-match home series against South Africa, the fourth and fifth fixtures of which will be played in Wellington and Christchurch on March 22 and 25, respectively.