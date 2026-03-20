Ireland pushes for 'Euro Nations Cup' to launch in 2027

Ireland's Matthew Humphreys (left) celebrates after taking a wicket during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 match against Oman at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo on February 14, 2026. — AFP

Cricket Ireland is rallying support for a proposed ‘Euro Nations Cup’, with its chair, Brian MacNeice, expressing confidence that the tournament could launch as early as 2027.

Modelled on the Asia Cup, the event would bring together a selection of European sides – potentially including England, Ireland, Scotland, the Netherlands and Italy – and would feature both men’s and women’s fixtures, most likely in the Twenty20 format.

MacNeice said he was 'very passionate' about the concept and had raised it with England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) officials during England’s brief T20I tour to Ireland last September.

"I've had this on the table for discussion with various stakeholders for quite some time," MacNeice said on Friday, while launching Ireland's home international fixtures for 2026. "It's something that I'm very passionate about and that I fundamentally believe in.

He indicated that discussions around the proposed event have progressed significantly in recent months, with growing confidence among stakeholders that the plan will materialise.

He also suggested that key parties involved are aligning on major aspects of the project, including its structure and timeline, while formal announcements regarding format and other details are expected to follow soon once final agreements are in place.

"The conversations have now developed and evolved to a point that I'm much more confident that it is going to happen… There's multiple stakeholders that will be part of that in due course, but I would anticipate that it will kick off in the summer of '27, and the precise format and detail of it will be announced in due course - I would expect in the next couple of months.

"There's ongoing discussions with various different stakeholders and parties associated with it… To be clear from the outset, that's a men's and women's event. It's a little bit early from a broadcaster perspective to be going out until it's all locked in, but we anticipate that there will be broadcast appetite for it."

Separately, Ireland announced long-term arrangements with the Emirates Cricket Board and the Cricket Association of Nepal on Friday.

The agreements will see the men’s national team engage in regular white-ball series against the UAE and Nepal.

In addition, each ILT20 franchise will be required to sign at least one Ireland player from the 2026-27 season onwards.