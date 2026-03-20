Mooney, bowlers help Australia thump West Indies in T20I series opener

Australia's Beth Mooney celebrates scoring a half-century during their first T20I against West Indies at the Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown on March 20, 2026. — Cricket Australia

KINGSTOWN: Left-handed opener Beth Mooney's anchoring half-century, followed by economical bowling performances from Alana King and Georgia Wareham, led Australia to a resounding 43-run victory over West Indies in the first T20I of the three-match away series here at the Arnos Vale Ground on Friday.

Australia captain Sophie Molineux's decision to bat first paid dividends as the visitors accumulated a formidable total of 164/6 in their 20 overs, courtesy of a match-defining third-wicket partnership between Mooney and Ellyse Perry.

The duo recovered Australia from 34/2 in 5.3 overs by putting together 99 runs for the third wicket off 66 deliveries until both perished in quick succession.

Mooney walked back after top-scoring for the visitors with a 55-ball 79, studded with seven fours and two sixes, and was thus adjudged the Player of the Match. Perry, on the other hand, struck two fours and a six on her way to a 32-ball 36.

Besides them, no other Australian batter could amass double figures.

Deandra Dottin was the pick of the bowlers for West Indies, taking three wickets for 35 runs in her four overs, followed by Chinelle Henry with two, while Jahzara Claxton could claim one.

Set to chase a daunting 165-run target, the home side could muster 121/6 in their 20 overs despite Qiana Joseph's valiant knock.

The left-handed opener waged a lone battle for West Indies, top-scoring with an anchoring 45 off 39 deliveries.

Besides her, only Stafanie Taylor, who made 28 off 25 deliveries, scored at a strike rate of more than a hundred, depicting West Indian batters' struggles against the King-led Australia bowling attack.

King spearheaded Australia's bowling charge with three wickets for just 14 runs in her four overs, while Georgia Wareham bagged two for as many runs in three overs. Right-arm seamer Kim Garth chipped in with one scalp.

The 43-run victory gave Australia a 1-0 lead in the three-match series against West Indies, with the second and third fixtures scheduled to be played at the same venue on Sunday and Tuesday.