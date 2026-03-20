Mohamed Salah out of Liverpool's Brighton trip, Egypt's game with Spain, says Slot

An undated picture of Liverpool star Mohamed Salah. — Reuters

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah to miss Saturday's trip to Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League and Egypt's friendly with Spain on March 31 due to injury, manager Arne Slot said on Friday.

Salah was substituted during Liverpool’s 4-0 Champions League win over Galatasaray on Wednesday. The 33-year-old shrugged off a missed penalty to score the final goal of the last-16 tie.

"He is not available for tomorrow. Good thing for Liverpool is we go to the international break. Bad news for Egypt, he can't go there," Slot told reporters, adding that Salah had a muscle issue.

"Mo has shown in the past he can recover faster than other players. He takes such good care of his body, he can be back earlier than others as history has shown. But it's only two weeks until we go again so let's hope in that period of time he can be back."

Mohamed Salah has scored four goals and assisted the same number of times in his last nine appearances for Liverpool.

The Egyptian was scheduled to travel to Barcelona for a friendly match between Egypt and Spain that was originally scheduled to take place in Qatar.

The match was relocated due to the conflict in the Middle East, the Egyptian Football Association said on Thursday.

Liverpool, who are fourth in the Premier League, two points below fourth-placed Aston Villa, are looking for their first win in three English top-flight games.

"We only have 60 hours of rest after putting in an enormous physical performance. Brighton has always been a team who want to play, bring the ball out from the back, and make it a very intense game," Slot added.