'Inexperience no excuse': Maharaj demands more from young Proteas after Auckland defeat

Keshav Maharaj of South Africa reacts after taking a wicket during game one in the Men's T20I series against New Zealand at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on March 15, 2026. — AFP

Skipper Keshav Maharaj has insisted that inexperience cannot be used as an excuse for South Africa’s batting struggles, despite admitting that a lack of adaptability cost his side dearly in their eight-wicket defeat to New Zealand at Eden Park.

The loss saw the Proteas fall 2-1 behind in the five-match T20I series, with their top order once again failing to cope with the home side’s disciplined bowling attack on a surface that demanded precision.

Asked to bat first, South Africa never found fluency. Early pressure from New Zealand’s new-ball pair set the tone, with Lockie Ferguson striking early to remove Wiaan Mulder.

The squeeze continued through the middle overs as Mitchell Santner and Ben Sears kept the scoring in check, the visitors slipping to 62 for five at the halfway mark.

Maharaj, whose side fielded a youthful line-up, refused to lean on their relative inexperience despite the repeated batting collapses.

"We lost wickets early and it's tough to recover from 46 for 5. But the lower order rallied to give us some runs on the board," Maharaj said.

"But the batting we did in the first ten overs really put us behind. We weren't adaptable enough and couldn't adjust. We are a young side, not to make excuses, but we want to take the lessons quicker. Beauty of the series is that we've still got a chance to make a comeback," he added.

A brief lower-order counterattack, led by Gerald Coetzee and Nqobani Mokoena, lifted the total slightly, but the visitors could only manage 136 for nine from their 20 overs.

Santner, Sears and Kyle Jamieson shared six wickets between them, underlining New Zealand’s all-round bowling effort.

In reply, the hosts approached the chase with calm authority. Devon Conway provided early momentum with a brisk 39 off 26 balls before Tom Latham took complete control, anchoring the chase with an unbeaten 63.

Mixing caution with timely aggression, Latham ensured there were no late stumbles as New Zealand reached their target in 16.2 overs, sealing a comfortable win with nearly four overs to spare.

"There was a good amount of seam, bounce. You look at the depth in our fast bowling, you see, Sears and Jamieson, it was a simple blueprint today: try to whack the wicket with some cutters as well as some slower balls. Neesham's three overs were also massive for us," said the winning captain, Mitchell Santner.

Having bounced back strongly after their opening defeat, New Zealand now hold the momentum heading into the final two matches, while South Africa will need a sharper batting performance to stay alive in the series.

The fourth T20I is scheduled to take place in Wellington on Sunday.