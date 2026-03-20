FIFA fines Israeli Football Association for 'discrimination and racist abuse'

An undated photo of Israel football team. — Reuters

FIFA has penalised the Israeli Football Association 150,000 Swiss Francs (£141,700) for 'discrimination and racist abuse' and has also warned about its future conduct after investigating an "alleged” offence raised by the Palestine Football Association (PFA).

A disciplinary committee took action after PFA lodged a complaint against IFA's handling of racism in Israeli football at the 74th FIFA Congress in May 2024.

FIFA found the IFA had committed breaches of "articles 13 (offensive behaviour and violations of the principles of fair play) and 15 (discrimination and racist abuse) of the FIFA disciplinary code".

According to the BBC report, in addition to the fine and warning, the IFA has to display "a significant and highly visible banner with the words 'Football Unites the World - No to Discrimination' alongside the Israel Football Association's logo" at its next three home matches.

"The size, layout, and positioning of the banner in the stadium shall be submitted by the Israel Football Association to Fifa at the latest 15 days before each match for approval," said FIFA in a statement.

It has also ordered the IFA to "invest one third of the fine ... towards the implementation of a comprehensive plan to ensure action against discrimination and to prevent repeated incidents".

Shlomi Barzel, the head of communications for the IFA, said in a statement: "Even before the fine regarding racism was decided the IFA and the clubs acted, are acting, and will act even more vigorously against the sickening scourge.

"Even if the fine was one dollar, the very use of racism is repulsive. It is never consolation that there is also ignorance in other places."

FIFA added "the decision remains subject to a potential appeal" by the IFA.