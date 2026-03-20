Gianni Infantino insists World Cup will proceed as planned

FIFA President Gianni Infantino speaks at the FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC, on December 5, 2025. — AFP

FIFA president Gianni Infantino on Thursday insisted that the football governing body is committed to making sure that the World Cup “go ahead as scheduled” with "all teams" taking part in it, amid doubts over Iran’s participation at the tournament.

Iran’s presence at the World Cup has been shrouded in doubt because of the conflict in the Middle East.

"FIFA is looking forward to all teams participating at the World Cup to compete in a spirit of fair play and mutual respect," Infantino said from Zurich during an online FIFA Council meeting.

"We have a schedule. We will soon have the 48 competing teams confirmed, and we want the World Cup to go ahead as scheduled."

Iran is scheduled to play group matches in the United States, against New Zealand and Belgium in Los Angeles and in Seattle against Egypt.

However, Iranian football federation president Mehdi Taj said that the team is preparing for the mega event, but they will boycott the US and demanded that their matches be held in other host nations — Canada and Mexico.

"We will be preparing for the World Cup. We will boycott the United States but not the World Cup," Taj said in the video released on Wednesday.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said on Tuesday that they are prepared to host Iran’s group stage matches if required.

"FIFA can't solve geopolitical conflicts, but we are committed to using the power of football and the World Cup to build bridges and promote peace as our thoughts are with those who are suffering as a consequence of the ongoing wars," added Infantino.

FIFA World Cup 2026 is scheduled in the United States, Canada and Mexico from June 11 to July 19.

The 48 teams, divided into 12 groups of four, will play a 104-match tournament across 16 cities.