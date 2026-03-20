Manchester United’s Harry Maguire recalled in England squad

Manchester United's Harry Maguire applauds fans after the match at Hill Dickinson Stadium in Liverpool on February 23, 2026. — Reuters

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire has been recalled in the England squad for this month's friendly matches against Uruguay and Japan, as manager Thomas Tuchel announced a 35-man squad on Friday.

Maguire has represented England in 64 international matches. He last played for the Three Lions in 2024 and was also among the players who missed out on the 2024 European Championship, where the English team finished as runners-up.

However, the 33-year-old has been recalled to the squad following his performances at a resurgent United in recent weeks. Kobbie Mainoo is also included in the squad after he regained his spot as a regular starter at the Red Devils.

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham, who is recovering from injury, was also named in the squad, though defender Trent Alexander-Arnold missed out.

England will play Uruguay on March 27 and Japan four days later at Wembley Stadium in friendlies, which are part of the FIFA World Cup preparations.

Tuchel's squad are also scheduled to play World Cup warm-up matches against New Zealand and Costa Rica in June.

The World Cup will be hosted by Mexico, Canada, and the United States in June and July.

England will play Croatia, Ghana and Panama in Group L of the World Cup. Their opening match is set for June 17 against Croatia in Dallas.

England Squad

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson, Jordan Pickford, James Trafford, Aaron Ramsdale, Jason Steele

Defenders: Dan Burn, Marc Guehi, Lewis Hall, Ezri Konsa, Tino Livramento, Harry Maguire, Nico O'Reilly, Jarell Quansah, Djed Spence, John Stones, Fikayo Tomori

Midfielders: Elliot Anderson, Jude Bellingham, James Garner, Jordan Henderson, Kobbie Mainoo, Declan Rice, Morgan Rogers, Adam Wharton

Forwards: Jarrod Bowen, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Eberechi Eze, Phil Foden, Anthony Gordon, Harry Kane, Noni Madueke, Cole Palmer, Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka, Dominic Solanke