Saleem Malik. Photo: AFP

Former captain Saleem Malik has warned that he will pursue legal action against anyone who associates his name with match-fixing, stressing that he stands acquitted by the court of law and any more allegations would amount to defamation.

"I am warning all those who take my name in the fixing scandal," said Malik who was found guilty of fixing in a judicial inquiry and handed a life ban from cricket by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in 2000, only to see the ban overturned by a court years later.

"This is because I have been acquitted by the courts."

While his ban was lifted in 2008, the decision was not endorsed by the PCB or the International Cricket Council.



"You can take the names of all those who did not go to court but I have been doing so for the past eight years so that I could get my name cleared from the scandal."









Will sue anyone who calls me a match-fixer: Saleem Malik