Tom Latham, bowlers help New Zealand beat South Africa to take 2-1 series lead

New Zealand's Devon Conway (left) speaks with Tom Latham during the third T20I match against South Africa at Eden Park in Auckland on March 20, 2026.

AUCKLAND: Tom Latham and the New Zealand bowlers played starring roles as the Blackcaps beat South Africa by eight wickets to take a 2-1 lead in the five-match T20I series at Eden Park on Friday.

Batting first, the Proteas struggled from the outset. Lockie Ferguson struck early, dismissing opening batter Wiaan Mulder for a four-ball duck in the fifth delivery of the second over.

South Africa’s woes continued as wicketkeeper-batter Connor Esterhuizen fell to captain Mitchell Santner for 15 off eight deliveries, which included two fours and a six, leaving the visitors reeling at 26-2 in 4.2 overs.

Tony de Zorzi, South Africa’s other opener, was dismissed cheaply by Ben Sears after scoring 15 off 18 balls, featuring two boundaries.

Santner then claimed his second wicket, removing Jason Smith for 10 off seven deliveries, leaving South Africa in further trouble at 44-4 after seven overs.

The collapse continued as Rubin Hermann was clean bowled by Cole McConchie for four runs from eight balls, reducing the Proteas to 44-5.

Dian Forrester and George Linde attempted to stabilise the innings, adding 22 crucial runs to push the total past 50.

However, Forrester was dismissed by Jimmy Neesham for 17 off 15 balls, leaving South Africa at 68-6 in 11.1 overs.

George Linde contributed a vital 23 off 19 deliveries, including two fours and a six, before falling to Kyle Jamieson. Gerald Coetzee added a quick 16 off eight balls, while Ben Sears removed Proteas captain Keshav Maharaj for three.

A late partnership between Nqobani Mokoena and Lutho Sipamla helped South Africa post a defendable total, with Mokoena top-scoring at 26 off 20 balls, featuring one four and three sixes, while Sipamla made four.

For New Zealand, Kyle Jamieson, Mitchell Santner, and Ben Sears claimed two wickets each, while Lockie Ferguson, Cole McConchie, and Jimmy Neesham picked up one apiece.

In reply, New Zealand chased the target comfortably, losing just two wickets in 16.2 overs, thanks to a composed innings from wicketkeeper-batter Tom Latham.

Opening with Devon Conway, Latham compiled a 96-run stand, raising his bat for his fifth T20I half-century. Conway fell to Maharaj for 39 off 26 balls, hitting four boundaries and two sixes.

Tim Robinson joined Latham in a 40-run partnership but was dismissed by Lutho Sipamla for 17 off 17 balls, leaving New Zealand at 136-2 in 16.1 overs.

The Blackcaps eventually cruised past the target with 22 balls to spare. Latham remained unbeaten on 63 off 55 balls, including seven fours and two sixes, while Nick Kelly added one run.

With the victory, New Zealand lead the five-match series 2-1. The fourth T20I will be played in Wellington on 22 March.