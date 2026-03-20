India to tour Ireland for two-match white-ball series in late June

Indian batter Shivam Dube (left) plays a shot during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 match against Ireland at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on June 5 2024. - AFP

India’s men’s team is set to tour Ireland for a short white-ball series in late June, with two matches scheduled during the visit. Although the format has yet to be officially confirmed, the fixtures are expected to be played as T20 internationals.

A joint announcement from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Cricket Ireland (CI) is anticipated shortly.

The two-match series will be staged between India’s home assignment against Afghanistan and their away white-ball tour of England.

While exact dates are still pending confirmation, the matches are likely to take place in the fourth week of June.

Players, coaching staff and team management were informally briefed about the brief stopover in Dublin during the recent BCCI awards ceremony in New Delhi.

The tour will mark the first international outing for Suryakumar Yadav’s side following their World Cup triumph earlier this month.

India’s ongoing commitments include a home series against Afghanistan, which concludes on 20 June with the final fixture of a four-match contest comprising one Test and three ODIs.

The team is then scheduled to begin their England tour on 1 July in Chester-le-Street, featuring five T20Is and three ODIs, requiring their arrival in England several days in advance.

In recent years, India have typically played three matches during tours of Ireland, including visits in 2018, 2022 and 2023.

However, scheduling constraints have limited this year’s series to two games. Discussions between the respective boards have been ongoing for several months, primarily focused on identifying a suitable window within an already congested calendar.

India’s World Cup-winning T20 side is expected to face a demanding 12-month schedule, with the BCCI exploring additional series alongside confirmed tours to England, the UAE, Bangladesh and Japan for the Asian Games.