Ronnie O’Sullivan makes history with record 153 break at World Open

An undated picture of seven-time world champion Ronnie O'Sullivan. — WST

Ronnie O'Sullivan produced a moment of pure brilliance as he compiled the highest break in snooker history, a sensational 153, during his quarter-final victory over Ryan Day at the World Open.

The seven-time world champion, widely regarded as one of the greatest players the sport has ever seen, surpassed his own remarkable legacy with a break that eclipsed all previous records.

O’Sullivan, known as 'The Rocket', has previously made a record 17 maximum 147 breaks, but this latest effort was made possible by a free ball early in the frame.

He capitalised fully, potting 14 blacks along with two pinks before clearing the remaining colours to finish on 153, just two points short of the theoretical maximum of 155.

The achievement overtakes the previous highest recorded break of 148, set by Jamie Burnett during qualifying for the UK Championship in 2004.

O’Sullivan’s dominance was not limited to a single frame. Breaks of 62, 110, 103 and 95 helped him seal a comprehensive 5-0 victory and secure his place in the semi-finals, where he will face Wu Yize.

Earlier this season, O’Sullivan had already underlined his enduring class by becoming only the second player to record two maximum 147 breaks in the same match, achieving the feat at the Saudi Arabia Snooker Masters against Chris Wakelin.

This latest landmark not only reinforces his legendary status but also puts him in line for the tournament’s £5,000 high break prize, adding yet another chapter to an extraordinary career.