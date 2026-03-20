Michael Carrick: De Ligt’s return timeline uncertain after slow recovery

A collage of Manchester United manager Michael Carrick and Matthijs de Ligt. — Reuters

Manchester United manager Michael Carrick says Matthijs de Ligt’s recovery from a back injury is progressing more slowly than expected, and he has no idea when the Dutch defender will be able to return to action.

De Ligt, 26, has been sidelined since United's 2-1 win over Crystal Palace in November, and there are doubts he will be fit for the World Cup, which starts on June 11 in North America.

De Ligt started the season as a starter in 13 consecutive matches and was a key part of the defence.

At the time, manager Ruben Amorim called it a 'minor issue' and expected a return for the Wolverhampton match, but the situation unfolded very differently.

Carrick said a player’s back issue is unpredictable, and while they will give him time to recover, there’s no clear return date yet.

"It's one of those things with backs that, sometimes, you think it's alright and then, all of a sudden, it's not quite right," Carrick told reporters on Thursday.

"We’ll obviously give him time and try to get him back as quickly as we can. But it's really difficult to say. I am not trying to hide anything.

"Literally, at the moment, we don't know, so we'll have to wait and see.”

Carrick was also reserved about the possibility of surgery. He said, "I don't want to speak to that at this stage," adding, "We are focusing on helping the player's recovery."

Manchester United are third in the Premier League and face Bournemouth later on Friday.