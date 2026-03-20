BCB seeks Government approval for Bangladesh players' participation in PSL 11

Bangladesh's Mustafizur Rahman (right) with his teammate Shoriful Islam during the third T20I match against Sri Lanka at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo on July 16, 2025. - AFP

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced that the participation of its cricketers in the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) will be contingent upon clearance from the government, citing prevailing regional tensions.

Six players had initially been granted No Objection Certificates (NOCs) by the BCB after being selected by franchises for the tournament, which is scheduled to run from March 26 to May 3.

They are: Mustafizur Rahman, Parvez Hossain Emon (Lahore Qalandars), Shoriful Islam, Nahid Rana, Tanzid Hasan Tamim and Rishad Hossain (Peshawar Zalmi).

However, the board has now opted to seek government approval before allowing them to travel, owing to security concerns linked to cross-border tensions.

“Of course, we will seek permission from the government before sending our cricketers for the PSL. Under normal circumstances, these things are not required. We provide clearance, they go, play, and return,” said Nazmul Abedin, the BCB’s cricket operations chairman.

“But since the situation is not normal and there is a risk element concerning the players, obviously we will discuss it with the government.

“We will seek to know from the government whether it will be safe to travel or not, and based on that government decision, we will have to take the ultimate call on whether the players will go or not,” he added.

“Because it is not actually possible for us to understand the situation there. It is possible for the government to know. The government will know, and if the government tells us that it is safe to go and the players can travel, then the players will go. But, in principle, we have decided that we will give the NOC and they will go to play. But it depends on the situation at that time.”

It is understood that if the players receive government clearance, they will miss the preparatory camp for the upcoming white-ball series against New Zealand, which is scheduled to begin in the last week of March.

The Black Caps are due to arrive on April 13 for three One Day Internationals (ODIs) and three Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is), to be held in Dhaka and Chattogram.

The ODIs are scheduled for April 17, 20 and 23, followed by the T20Is on April 27, 29 and May 2.

The BCB has issued partial NOCs to ensure the majority of the players remain available for the ODI series, with Bangladesh still in contention for qualification for next year’s ICC ODI World Cup.

Bangladesh recently climbed to ninth in the ICC ODI rankings following their 2-1 series victory over Pakistan.

While a 3-0 sweep against New Zealand would not improve their position, it would help narrow the gap with eighth-placed England, who currently hold a nine-point lead.

Mustafizur Rahman has been granted an NOC from March 26 to April 12, and again from April 24 to May 3. This arrangement will make him available for the ODIs but will rule him out of the T20Is.

Tanzid Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Nahid Rana and Rishad Hossain have been granted NOCs until April 12, ensuring their availability for both formats.

Parvez Hossain, meanwhile, has received clearance until April 21 and remains part of the T20I squad only.