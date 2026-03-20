Magda Linette stuns Iga Swiatek in Miami Open shock

Magda Linette (POL) hits a forehand against Iga Swiatek (POL) (not pictured) on day three of the 2026 Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium on Mar 19, 2026. — Reuters

The semifinalist of the 2023 Australian Open, Magda Linette, overturned a set deficit to defeat former champion and number two seed Iga Swiatek 1-6, 7-5, 6-3 in a stunning first major upset at the Miami Open on Thursday.

Swiatek, who had won an astonishing 73 consecutive opening-round matches on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz since the 2021 WTA Finals, looked in total control in the opening set, breaking her countrywoman twice and winning 88 per cent of her first-serve points.

However, Linette responded with grit and determination, securing a crucial break in the second set and holding her serve to level the match.

The Polish underdog then surged to a 5-2 lead in the decider. Swiatek fought back to 5-3, saving two match points, but Linette sealed the victory on her fourth match point, completing a remarkable comeback.

Despite 30 unforced errors, Linette became only the second player to defeat Swiatek at a WTA 1000 event after losing the first set.

Swiatek admitted she struggled in the second and third sets, saying it was a performance she has not experienced in five years.

"It just was a bad match for me in the second and third sets," Swiatek admitted. "I need to work to get back from that, because I haven't felt things like that for like five years."

Linette, riding the momentum of her second consecutive three-set win, having also recovered from a set down against Varvara Gracheva in the first round, will face Alexandra Eala next.