Cade Cunningham diagnosed with collapsed lung, out for two weeks

Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) looks on during the first half against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena on Mar 17, 2026. — Reuters

Detroit Pistons star guard Cade Cunningham has been diagnosed with a collapsed lung and will be re-evaluated in two weeks, the team announced Thursday.

The two-week window means Cunningham will sit out at least eight games for the Eastern Conference-leading Pistons (49-19), who have 14 games remaining in the regular season.

According to international media reports, there is optimism that Cunningham will be back in time for the start of the playoffs, which begin on April 18th.

It's unclear exactly when Cunningham sustained the injury, he exited the Pistons' win over the Washington Wizards on Tuesday with what the team labeled as back spasms early in the first quarter after falling on the floor in a bid to secure a loose ball.

Cunningham, 24, is in contention for NBA Most Valuable Player honours. He is averaging 24.5 points, 9.9 assists and 5.6 rebounds in 61 games (all starts) this season.

A two-time All-Star, Cunningham is averaging 22.6 points, 7.9 assists and 5.4 rebounds in 269 career games (all starts) since the Pistons selected him with the top overall pick of the 2021 NBA Draft.

Pistons coach J.B. Bickerstaff highlighted that it will be difficult for Cunningham to be sidelined, emphasising his leadership, talent, and positive impact on the team.

“Obviously, it’s tough,” Bickerstaff said.

“Tough for Cade to go through what he’s going through now. How important he is to the team, how important being with his team is to him doesn’t make it easy. He’s a huge part of what we do from a leadership standpoint.

“Obviously, the talent’s there, but just being around him every single day makes people’s days better.”