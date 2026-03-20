Noa Lang confirms successful thumb surgery

An undated picture of Galatasaray midfielder Noa Lang. — Instagram/ noano

Galatasaray midfielder Noa Lang has confirmed his surgery was successful after suffering a serious thumb injury during his side’s heavy Champions League defeat at Anfield.

The 26-year-old was hurt in the 76th minute of Wednesday’s match after colliding with pitchside advertising hoardings.

Lang immediately clutched his right hand and appeared in visible distress as medical staff rushed to his aid. He was later given oxygen before being stretchered off the pitch.

Liverpool players, including Alisson Becker and Virgil van Dijk, were seen consoling Lang during the incident.

In a statement released on Thursday, Galatasaray confirmed that the Netherlands international had sustained a “serious cut” to his right thumb.

Lang later shared an update from the hospital, posting a photo alongside medical staff and reassuring fans that his operation had gone well.

"Surgery went well! Thanks for all the messages," he said on Instagram.

Head coach Okan Buruk described the incident as a bad injury following the match, which Liverpool won 4-1 on aggregate.

UEFA has since announced it will review the pitchside setup, including LED advertising boards, after officials inspected the area where the injury occurred. The governing body added that it would assess potential risks to prevent similar incidents in future fixtures.

Galatasaray were also dealt another blow as Victor Osimhen suffered a fractured forearm during the first half, with a decision on surgery pending further evaluation.

"Following the match, a check-up at the hospital under the supervision of our medical team revealed that our player had a fracture in his right forearm, and a cast was applied," Galatasaray said.

"A decision regarding surgery will be made in the coming days after further evaluation."

Liverpool will now face Paris Saint-Germain in the quarter-finals.