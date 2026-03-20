Europa League: Nottingham Forest fightback seals quarter-final spot

Nottingham Forest's Nicolas Dominguez celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates against Midtjylland in UEFA Europa League on March 19, 2026. — Reuters

HERNING: Nottingham Forest produced a dramatic comeback to reach the Europa League quarter-finals, overcoming FC Midtjylland 3-0 on penalties after a 2-2 aggregate draw following extra time here at MCH Arena on Thursday.

Trailing 1-0 from the first leg, Forest responded with determination at the City Ground.

Nicolas Domínguez opened the scoring four minutes before half-time, his looping header beating goalkeeper Elias Rafn Olafsson and nestling into the bottom corner.

The hosts extended their lead early in the second half when Ryan Yates curled a fine left-footed effort from the edge of the area.

Midtjylland responded in the 69th minute through Martin Erlic, who capitalised on a loose ball to level the tie on aggregate. Despite late pressure from both sides, neither team could find a winner in extra time, forcing a penalty shootout to decide the winner.

Forest held their nerve from the spot, with Morgan Gibbs-White, Ibrahim Sangare and Neco Williams all converting confidently. Midtjylland, by contrast, failed with all three of their attempts, handing Forest a memorable victory.

Reflecting on their triumph, Nottingham Forest manager Vitor Pereira expressed happiness and appreciated the team's talented players.

"Very happy, we proved today that we came to compete. We have good, talented players. The first half was fantastic. On this difficult pitch we were a high level,” Pereira said.

Second half we kept going, scored goals that were cancelled. But in the end, we're happy. We have to balance the players now for the weekend."

Elsewhere, Celta Vigo advanced with a 3-1 aggregate win over Olympique Lyonnais, while SC Freiburg eased past KRC Genk with a commanding 5-1 home victory to seal a 5-2 aggregate success.