Hasan Ali may return sooner than expected: PCB medical panel

Fast bowler Hasan Ali has responded positively to the virtual rehabilitation session for his latest back injury and specialists have said that he will not require a surgery and may also return to competitive cricket sooner than expected.

In a press release by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), it said that Hasan underwent a two-hour online rehabilitation session under the supervision of Lahore-based neurosurgeon Asif Bashir who is part of the PCB medical team.

The opening session saw a positive response from the cricketer and the panel will continue to closely monitor Hasan’s progress over the next five weeks before deciding next steps.

The Director of Medical and Sports Sciences of the PCB, Dr Sohail Saleem assured that the fast bowler would bounce back in form without any surgery.

"We consulted some of the best and most experienced specialists and it is heartening to hear their feedback following the opening online rehabilitation session in which Hasan showed no signs of symptomatic regression," he said.

"We will continue to monitor his progress for the next five weeks before collectively making future decisions. But one thing is for certain, he is under the treatment of the very best in the business and hopefully he will return fitter and stronger to competitive cricket without any surgery."

Meanwhile, the PCB board announced to financially aid Hasan during his rehabilitation.

"Hasan is one of our assets and heroes of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 victory. It is the PCB’s responsibility to look after him during these difficult times so that he focuses and works solely on his fitness," PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan said.

"Hasan is a young and energetic cricketer who has a lot of cricket left in him. Like most of his followers, the PCB will like to see him regain complete fitness so that he can resume normal services for the Pakistan men’s national cricket team. Till that time, the PCB will provide him financial assistance from the PCB Welfare Fund, which exists exactly for this purpose."

It is pertinent to mention that the 25-year-old was diagnosed with excessive stress in his lower back by the PCB medical panel in late April.

Prior to that, he had a string of complications which forced him to pull out of the tour of Australia and on the eve of a Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match.

He only managed to regain fitness for the PSL 2020, which was postponed on 15 March due to the Covid-19 pandemic.





