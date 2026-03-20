PSL 11: Javed Afridi provides update on Mendis, Nahid, Hardie, Bracewell's availability

The collage of photos shows Sri Lankan batter Kusal Mendis left Bangladesh pacer Nahid Rana second from left Australian all-rounder Aaron Hardie first from right and New Zealand all-rounder Michael Bracewell AFP BCB

KARACHI: Pakistan Super League franchise owner Javed Afridi has provided a major boost ahead of the 11th edition by confirming the full availability of key overseas players, including Kusal Mendis, Nahid Rana, Michael Bracewell and Aaron Hardie.

Afridi, owner of former champions Peshawar Zalmi, addressed speculation surrounding the quartet’s participation in the upcoming season, which is scheduled to run from March 26 to May 3.

Earlier, several reports on social media had suggested partial availability for some of the foreign stars.

Claims included Rana being available only for the first five matches, Hardie potentially missing the entire season, Mendis sitting out initial fixtures and Bracewell missing a few games.

However, Afridi dismissed the rumours during a recent Instagram Q&A session.

Responding to multiple fan queries regarding the players’ participation, he gave a clear and concise reply: “Yes,” confirming that all four players will be available for the full season.

Afridi also responded to a question regarding the potential signing of Bangladesh’s emerging talent Tanzid Hasan Tamim, replying briefly: “Smart you.”

The historic 11th edition of the PSL will feature eight teams, including new entrants Hyderabad Houston Kingsmen and RawalPindiz, competing in 44 matches over a 39-day period.

Defending champions Lahore Qalandars will face Hyderabad Houston Kingsmen in the opening match at Gaddafi Stadium on March 26.

Meanwhile, Peshawar’s Imran Khan Cricket Stadium will host one fixture — a day game between Peshawar Zalmi and RawalPindiz on March 28.

According to the tournament format, each team will play 10 matches in the group stage, with the top four advancing to the playoffs, which include Qualifier 1,

Eliminator and Qualifier 2, followed by the final at Gaddafi Stadium on May 3. A reserve day has also been scheduled for May 4.

Peshawar Zalmi squad for PSL 11:

Babar Azam (c), Sufiyan Muqeem, Abdul Samad, Ali Raza, Aaron Hardie, Aamir Jamal, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Haris, Khalid Usman, Abdul Subhan, James Vince, Michael Bracewell, Kusal Mendis, Iftikhar Ahmed, Nahid Rana, Mirza Tahir Baig, Kashif Ali, Shahnawaz Dahani, Farhan Yousuf and Shoriful Islam.

Peshawar Zalmi PSL 11 fixtures: