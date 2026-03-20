PSL 11: Multan Sultans appoint Yasir Arafat as Director of Cricket

Bowling consultant of South Africa Yasir Arafat pictured during the teams net session at the National Stadium on February 28, 2025 in Karachi. - AFP

KARACHI: The Multan Sultans have strengthened their backroom staff ahead of the historic 11th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), naming former Pakistan all-rounder Yasir Arafat as their new Director of Cricket.

The appointment comes as the franchise gears up for the tournament, which is scheduled to run from 16 March to 3 May.

The defending champions, Lahore Qalandars, will kick off the event against the Hyderabad Kingsmen at their home ground on 26 March.

The Sultans will begin their own campaign two days later, facing Islamabad United at the Gaddafi Stadium on 28 March.

Yasir Arafat expressed his pride at taking on the key leadership role, highlighting the strong legacy and professional culture embedded within the side.

He also noted the franchise's close bond with cricket fans in South Punjab, values he believes make the Sultans one of the most respected outfits in the league.

"I am incredibly honored to be appointed as the Director of Cricket for the Multan Sultans. This franchise has always stood out for its commitment to elite standards and its deep connection to the people of South Punjab," Arafat said.

The 44-year-old outlined a long-term vision for the team, stressing the importance of strategic planning and sustainable success.

While his official duties will commence after the current season, he confirmed that the foundational work has already begun to build a formidable future, with a focus on consistently challenging for titles and nurturing emerging talent.

"While I will officially take charge after the current season, my focus is entirely on the long-term project. We are going to implement a comprehensive blueprint that not only ensures we compete for championships year after year, but also solidifies our reputation as the premier destination for developing world-class cricketing talent," he added.

Gohar Shah, the Chief Executive Officer of the Sultans, expressed strong confidence in the franchise's new strategic direction.

He emphasised that visionary leadership is crucial for building a successful and sustainable franchise in the modern game.

"To build a true dynasty in franchise cricket, you cannot simply operate from season to season; you need a visionary roadmap that looks years into the future. Yasir Arafat brings exactly that level of foresight and elite cricketing pedigree," Shah said.

"He understands the modern game inside out, and his long-term plan perfectly aligns with our ambition to create a self-sustaining culture of excellence. Bringing him in as Director of Cricket ensures that the future of Multan Sultans is in the hands of one of the sharpest minds in the sport," he added.

According to the recently unveiled schedule, each of the six franchises will play ten matches in the group stage.

The top four sides will then qualify for the play-offs, culminating in the final, which is set to be held at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium on 3 May. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has also allocated a reserve day for the final on 4 May.

This landmark 11th edition will be played across six venues in Pakistan, with Faisalabad and Peshawar hosting PSL matches for the first time, joining Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi.

Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium will host the most matches (15), followed by Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium with 11.

Multan Sultans Squad for PSL 11:

Ashton Turner (c), Mohammad Nawaz, Shehzad Gul, Faisal Akram, Imran Randhawa, Arafat Minhas, Sahibzada Farhan, Steve Smith, Peter Siddle, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lachlan Shaw, Delano Potgieter, Josh Philippe, Shan Masood, Momin Qamar, Muhammad Awais Zafar, Muhammad Shahzad, Arshad Iqbal, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Muhammad Ismail and Atizaz Habib Khan.

Multan Sultans' PSL 11 Match Schedule: