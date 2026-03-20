WATCH: Marnus Labuschagne sends special message to fans ahead of PSL 11

Marnus Labuschange of Australia is dismissed during the first ODI match against South Africa here at Cazaly's Stadium on August 19, 2025 in Cairns, Australia.

KARACHI: Australian Test cricketer Marnus Labuschagne has shared a special message with fans ahead of the historic 11th edition of the Pakistan Super League, set to run from March 26 to May 3.

Labuschagne, who will captain the debutants Hyderabad Houston Kingsmen, expressed his excitement as the franchise gears up for its maiden campaign.

The new team has already begun building momentum through a strong digital presence, engaging supporters in the lead-up to the tournament.

As part of their pre-season campaign, the franchise released a video on its official social media platforms, introducing Labuschagne as captain and offering fans a glimpse into the leadership ahead of their first PSL appearance.

In the clip, the Australian batter spoke passionately about leading the side and representing the city of Hyderabad.

"Hey guys, Marnus Labuschagne here, captain of the Hyderabad Kingsmen. I'm super pumped to be leading the side for this year's PSL. I can't wait to join the team and give it a red hot crack for the city of Hyderabad. Hyderabad fans, I can't wait to see you at the ground cheering for us," Labuschagne said.

For the unversed, Hyderabad Kingsmen will kick off their PSL 11 campaign against Lahore Qalandars in the tournament opener at Gaddafi Stadium on March 26.

The landmark 11th edition of the league will feature eight teams for the first time, including new entrants Rawalpindiz and Hyderabad Kingsmen, competing across 44 matches over 39 days.

Each team will play 10 matches in the league stage, with the top four advancing to the playoffs — comprising Qualifier 1, Eliminator and Qualifier 2 — before the final, scheduled to be held at Gaddafi Stadium on May 3, with a reserve day on May 4.

The tournament will also include 12 double-headers, three of which will be staged in Lahore.

Matches will be played across six venues in Pakistan, with Faisalabad and Peshawar set to host PSL fixtures for the first time, alongside Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi.

Hyderabad Kingsmen squad for PSL 11:

Marnus Labuschagne (c), Usman Khan, Akif Javed, Maaz Sadaqat, Saim Ayub, Mohammad Ali, Kusal Perera, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Hassan Khan, Shayan Jahangir, Glenn Maxwell, Hammad Azam, Riley Meredith, Sharjeel Khan, Asif Mehmood, Hunain Shah, Rizwan Mehmood, Saad Ali, Tayyab Arif and Ahmed Hussain.