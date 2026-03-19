Lockie Ferguson set to prioritise family over IPL 2026

New Zealand's Lockie Ferguson celebrates taking a wicket during their ICC Men's T20 World Cup match against Afghanistan at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on February 8, 2026. — AFP

KARACHI: New Zealand's right-arm speedster Lockie Ferguson will miss the early stage of the lucrative Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 as he aims to spend time with his family after their ongoing home T20I series against South Africa.

Ferguson, who was set to represent Punjab Kings in the upcoming 19th edition of the cash-rich league, welcomed his first child during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, due to which he took paternity leave, only to rejoin the New Zealand squad after spending four days with family.

After the runners-up finish at the 20-team mega event, New Zealand kicked off their home season with a five-match T20I series against South Africa, currently levelled at 1-1.

The third T20I of the series is scheduled to be played in Auckland on Friday, and Ferguson, who is a part of the New Zealand squad, disclosed his plans to spend more time with his family by taking a "few weeks off" after the ongoing assignment, which will result in his absence from the early phase of the IPL 2026.

"Just had a wee son, trying to spend as much time as I can at home and help the wife out," Ferguson said in Auckland before the third T20I against South Africa.

"I'll have a few weeks off after this, before sort of heading to the later stages of the IPL and away for the winter.

"Always a pleasure playing for the Black Caps, really enjoyed my time in India with the group again and unfortunate the injuries played out earlier in the season. Really wanted to play some home cricket and feel just privileged to be able to play in front of the home crowd."

The 34-year-old pacer further asserted his commitment to continue playing for New Zealand despite not being centrally contracted, suggesting that he was evaluating his international career on a "tournament-by-tournament" basis.

Ferguson also expressed his desire to feature in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2027 and the subsequent T20 World Cup 2028, which New Zealand host alongside Australia.

"They thought this was my last game (laughs). No, I'm still very committed to play for New Zealand," Ferguson said.

"I really enjoyed my time with the group in India. I feel the squad we have got together has a lot of high expectations within our group. We obviously didn't quite get it done in India, but at the same time a lot to be proud of from that tournament.

"Looking forward to the next two World Cups, there's a great opportunity for our squad. I'm still keen at this stage for sure. Obviously, it's a few months and a few games away, but I'm working very hard to make sure I'm on the park and playing at high quality so that I can hopefully add value to that team."