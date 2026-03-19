Jurickson Profar to miss season after suspension upheld: report

An undated photo of MLB player Jurickson Profar. — Reuters

Jurickson Profar's appeal of his 162-game suspension for a second positive test for performance-enhancing drugs was rejected, and he will miss the entire season for the Atlanta Braves, ESPN reported Thursday.

He also would be ineligible should the Braves qualify for the postseason and will not receive his $15 million in salary.

The Braves will save $3 million in luxury taxes.

On March 3, Major League Baseball issued the suspension when it said Profar, 33, tested positive for exogenous testosterone and its metabolites, which are banned under MLB's joint drug prevention and treatment program.

Profar becomes the sixth player to receive a full-season PED ban since MLB increased the penalty for two-time offenders in 2014, per ESPN. A third offence would result in a lifetime ban from baseball.

A first-time All-Star with the San Diego Padres in 2024, Profar signed a three-year, $42 million contract with Atlanta in January 2025. He batted .245 with 14 homers and 43 RBIs in 80 games in his first season with the Braves after serving an 80-game suspension from March 31 to July 1.

Profar's initial ban came after testing positive for human chorionic gonadotropin, a hormone produced during pregnancy that can boost testosterone production.

He underwent sports hernia surgery in the offseason and was expected to move from left field to designated hitter this season.

Profar was the No. 1 prospect in baseball when he debuted with the Texas Rangers at age 19 in 2012. He is a career .245 hitter with 125 homers and 487 RBIs in 1,199 games with the Rangers (2012-13, 2016-18), then-Oakland A's (2019), Padres (2020-24), Colorado Rockies (2023) and Braves. He missed the 2014-15 season due to injury.

Profar is under contract for 2027 and will be owed $15 million.