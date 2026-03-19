Trey Yesavage placed on injured list to start 2026 regular season

An undated photo of Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Trey Yesavage. — Reuters

Toronto Blue Jays pitching prodigy Trey Yesavage will be placed on the injured list to start the 2026 regular season due to a right shoulder impingement.

Yesavage started last season at Class-A Dunedin but made his final start of the season in Game 7 of the World Series.

"It's something that he reported to camp with and it obviously led to his slow build-up, as well," Blue Jays manager John Schneider said. "Right now, he's feeling good and he's in a better place now to continue to ramp up. He's going to continue on the program he's been on."

Yesavage will continue throwing and is next scheduled to work out on Wednesday. It will be his first work since pitching two innings in a minor-league game last week.

His workload plan will change week-to-week, and the Blue Jays believe the issue is nearly behind him. But they're playing it safe, building him up for a regular-season debut with no exact date yet.

"A lot of guys deal with this," Schneider said. "When he reported this, we slow-played it a little bit and I think it will just come back naturally. What he's doing now checks those boxes. If we didn't feel comfortable with him being on the mound and getting after it, then we wouldn't do it."

Without Yesavage, the Blue Jays will be down three starters to begin the regular season next week. Jose Berrios (hand) and Shane Bieber (forearm fatigue) are dealing with injuries likely to span at least the first month of the season. Bieber hasn't thrown from a mound during spring training.

Kevin Gausman, Dylan Cease and Max Scherzer are expected to start the first three games of the season.