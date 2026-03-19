PSL 11: Final squads of eight teams as trade window concludes

Peshawar Zalmi's Alzarri Joseph (left) celebrates taking a wicket with captain Babar Azam during their PSL 10 match against Quetta Gladiators at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on April 27, 2025. — PCB

LAHORE: The eight teams have finalised their squads after trades and direct signings for the highly anticipated Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11, scheduled to run from March 26 to May 3.

The trade window, which was opened by the league's management on March 12 for a week, concluded on Wednesday, which saw Multan Sultans involved in players' swap with Quetta Gladiators, Islamabad United and RawalPindiz.

In the first trade, the 2021 champions brought in Ahmed Daniyal and Jahanzaib Sultan from the Gladiators for Faisal Akram and Arafat Minhas, before snapping Mohammad Wasim Jr from Islamabad United on the expense of Salman Mirza and Nisar Ahmed.

The franchise also carried out Player for Money trade as they sent emerging all-rounder Saad Masood to RawalPindiz for additional cash consideration of 500,000 rupees.

𝑻𝒉𝒆 𝒇𝒊𝒏𝒂𝒍 𝒍𝒊𝒏𝒆𝒖𝒑𝒔 𝒂𝒓𝒆 𝒊𝒏. 🏏



​With the latest picks and trades confirmed, here is how the teams stack up for HBL PSL 11.



𝑳𝒐𝒄𝒌𝒆𝒅, 𝒍𝒐𝒂𝒅𝒆𝒅, 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝒓𝒆𝒂𝒅𝒚 𝒇𝒐𝒓 𝒂𝒄𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏!⚡



​🎟️ Secure your tickets: https://t.co/khPS0MPxLl



​#HBLPSL |… pic.twitter.com/hm1H0DXTB0 — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) March 19, 2026

During the trade window, the eight participating franchises were permitted player trades in accordance with the tournament regulations and salary cap rules, primarily being the Player for Player trade, Player for Money trade and Player for Player and Money trade.

As per the Player for Player trade, two franchises can swap players, boasting similar salary caps, with each other, while the Player for Money trade permits a side to trade a player in return for an agreed financial amount.

Meanwhile, according to the Player for Player and Money trade, franchises may exchange players, with one of whom also receiving an agreed financial amount as part of the trade.

During the window, teams also bolstered their squads through direct signing and players' replacements, with Sultans bringing in all-rounder Imran Randhawa, Peshawar Zalmi roping in U19 captain Farhan Yousaf and Bangladesh's Shoriful Islam.

Meanwhile, Lahore Qalandars and RawalPindiz brought in Shahab Khan and Jalat Khan, respectively, as injury replacements.

The historic 11th edition of the marquee league will see eight teams for the first time, including two new entrants, RawalPindiz and Hyderabad Kingsmen, competing across 44 matches in the 39-day event.

As per the recently unveiled schedule, each team will play a total of 10 matches, with the top four qualifying for the playoffs, comprising Qualifier 1, Eliminator, Qualifier 2, followed by the final, scheduled to be played at the Gaddafi Stadium here on May 3.

Furthermore, the PCB has also allotted a reserve day for the final on May 4.

The PSL 11 will also feature 12 double-headers, out of which three will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium.

The landmark 11th edition will be played across six venues in Pakistan, with Faisalabad and Peshawar to host PSL matches for the first time, joining Karachi, Lahore, Multan, Peshawar and Rawalpindi.

Lahore Qalandars: Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Abdullah Shafique, Sikandar Raza, Mohammad Naeem, Mustafizur Rahman, Haris Rauf, Usama Mir, Fakhar Zaman, Ubaid Shah, Haseebullah, Mohammad Farooq, Dasun Shanaka, Parvez Hussain Emon, Asif Ali, Hussain Talat, Tayyab Tahir, Dunith Wellalage, Rubin Hermann, Maaz Khan and Shahab Khan.

Hyderabad Kingsmen: Marnus Labuschagne (c), Usman Khan, Akif Javed, Maaz Sadaqat, Saim Ayub, Mohammad Ali, Kusal Perera, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Hassan Khan, Shayan Jahangir, Glenn Maxwell, Hammad Azam, Riley Meredith, Sharjeel Khan, Asif Mehmood, Hunain Shah, Rizwan Mehmood, Saad Ali, Tayyab Arif and Ahmed Hussain.

Islamabad United: Shadab Khan (c), Salman Irshad, Andries Gous, Devon Conway, Faheem Ashraf, Mehran Mumtaz, Max Bryant, Mark Chapman, Nisar Ahmed, Mir Hamza Sajjad, Sameen Gul, Sameer Minhas, Imad Wasim, Richard Gleeson, Haider Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Dipendra Singh Airee, Mohammad Faiq and Mohammad Salman Mirza.

Karachi Kings: David Warner (C), Hasan Ali, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Khushdil Shah, Saad Baig, Moeen Ali, Azam Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Shahid Aziz, Mir Hamza, Adam Zampa, Mohammad Hamza Sohail, Aqib Ilyas, Khwaja Bin Tanveer, Johnson Charles, Muhammad Waseem, Ihsanullah and Rizwanullah.

Quetta Gladiators: Saud Shakeel (c), Usman Tariq, Hasan Nawaz, Shamyl Hussain, Alzarri Joseph, Rilee Rossouw, Ahmed Daniyal, Jahanzaib Sultan, Jahandad Khan, Khawaja Mohammad Nafay, Wasim Akram Jnr, Khan Zeb, Bismillah Khan, Saqib Khan, Brett Hampton, Sam Harper, Bevon Jacobs, Abrar Ahmed, Ben McDermott and Tom Curran.

Multan Sultans: Ashton Turner (c), Mohammad Nawaz, Shehzad Gul, Faisal Akram, Imran Randhawa, Arafat Minhas, Sahibzada Farhan, Steve Smith, Peter Siddle, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lachlan Shaw, Delano Potgieter, Josh Phillippe, Shan Masood, Momin Qamar, Muhammad Awais Zafar, Muhammad Shahzad, Arshad Iqbal, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Muhammad Ismail and Atizaz Habib Khan.

Peshawar Zalmi: Babar Azam (c), Sufiyan Muqeem, Abdul Samad, Ali Raza, Aaron Hardie, Aamir Jamal, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Haris, Khalid Usman, Abdul Subhan, James Vince, Michael Bracewell, Kusal Mendis, Iftikhar Ahmed, Nahid Rana, Mirza Tahir Baig, Kashif Ali, Shahnawaz Dahani, Farhan Yousuf and Shoriful Islam.

RawalPindiz: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Sam Billings, Jalat Khan, Yasir Khan, Naseem Shah, Rishad Hossain, Daryl Mitchell, Mohammad Amir, Abdullah Fazal, Amad Butt, Dian Forrestor, Laurie Evans, Asif Afridi, Kamran Ghulam, Fawad Ali, Mohammad Amir Khan, Shahzaib Khan, Jake Fraser-McGurk and Saad Masood.