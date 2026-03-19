Mexico invites Spain's king to FIFA World Cup opening match

Spain's King Felipe VI attends the swearing-in ceremony of newly elected Portuguese president Antonio Jose Seguro at the parliament, in Lisbon on March 9, 2026. — Reuters

MEXICO CITY: Spain's King Felipe VI has been invited to the opening match of the FIFA World Cup by Mexico, the Mexican President, Claudia Sheinbaum, said on Thursday.

During a daily press conference, Sheinbaum said that the King of Spain was among those who were sent invitations by Mexico's government representative for the 2026 World Cup. Invites were sent to those countries with which Mexico has diplomatic relations.

The news of the invitation to the monarch was initially reported by Spanish media and emerged following Felipe VI's unexpected acknowledgement of abuses in his country's colonial past on Monday.

At its peak in the 16th to 18th centuries, Spain ruled one of the largest empires in world history, consisting of five continents, including much of Central and Latin America. During Spanish rule in these regions, it practised forced labour, land expropriation and violence against Indigenous people.

The king's comments emerged following a speech by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Munich last month, in which he criticised a decline of "great Western empires" and said Washington did not want allies "shackled by guilt and shame."

Sheinbaum said on Tuesday that the king's comments were a conciliatory gesture on the king's part, but "it wasn't everything we would have wanted."

It is pertinent to mention that the Spanish king was not invited by Sheinbaum to her 2024 inauguration after the monarch refused to apologise for colonial-era abuses.

Mexico will host 13 of the 104 World Cup matches. Four of which are set to be held in Guadalajara. Some preliminary warm-up matches will also take place there.

FIFA World Cup 2026 is scheduled in the United States, Canada and Mexico from June 11 to July 19.

The 48 teams, divided into 12 groups of four, will play a 104-match tournament across 16 cities.