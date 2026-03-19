Sam Curran likely to miss IPL 2026 – report

England's Sam Curran looks on during their ICC Men's T20 World Cup semi-final against India at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 5, 2026. — AFP

KARACHI: England's bowling all-rounder Sam Curran is likely to miss this year's Indian Premier League (IPL) due to an injury, international media reported on Thursday.

According to a report by an international cricket news website, Curran suffered a "suspect groin injury", which has made his participation in this year's cash-rich league in doubt.

The 27-year-old last played for England on March 5 in the second ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final against eventual champions India.

Curran was set to represent Rajasthan Royals for the first time in the league's history after the inaugural champions roped him, alongside India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, by trading Sanju Samson to Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

The Royals would have been Curran's third IPL team after having started his career with Punjab Kings in 2019.

He then represented CSK in the 2020 and 2021 editions, before being snapped back by Punjab Kings for the 2023 season as the league's most expensive player at INR 18.5 crore, and remained with the franchise for the IPL 17.

Curran was then bought back by CSK for INR 2.4 crore for IPL 2025, during which he accumulated 114 runs and bagged one wicket in five games.

The report further suggested that there has been no confirmation thus far as to who is likely to be brought in by the Royals as Curran's replacement, but the franchise has explored a few options.

Besides Jadeja, the Royals' squad features South Africa all-rounder Donovan Ferreira – a hard-hitting batter, who can bowl quick off-spin.

Notably, Ferreira was also roped in by the Royals through a trade with Delhi Capitals at his base price of INR 1 crore.