PSL 11: 'Infinity' reaches Peshawar as trophy tour continues

National cricketers Khushdil Shah (left), Shadab Khan (centre) and Fakhar Zaman pose with Infinity trophy for PSL 11 at the Imran Khan Cricket Stadium in Peshawar on March 18, 2026. — X/@thePSLt20

PESHAWAR: The glittering 'Infinity' trophy reached here on Thursday as part of the silverware's tour to major cities of the country ahead of the historic Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11, scheduled to run from March 26 to May 3.

According to the details, the silverware was displayed at the picturesque Imran Khan Cricket Stadium here and other landmarks of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's capital.

Infinity tours the City of Flowers 🌸🏆



From Imran Khan Cricket Stadium to Sethi House, marking its journey through Peshawar#HBLPSL | #NewEra pic.twitter.com/wxtMtTGL19 — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) March 19, 2026

The PSL 11 trophy tour formally got underway when it made its "first stop" at the Quaid-e-Azam Mausoleum last week, where a special photoshoot of the silverware was also done.

The trophy, named "Infinity", will now be taken to Hyderabad on Friday, where it is scheduled to be showcased at Niaz Stadium and several other locations across the city.

The silverware was then taken to the capital territory of Islamabad and the Northern Areas of the country, including Skardu.

For the unversed, the glittering silverware was unveiled at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi last week, while the marquee league also shared the first look at the silverware by posting a 47-second video on its social media platforms, showcasing the crafting process.

The trophy has an elegant and modern design, featuring a tall, sleek golden structure that rises from a round base.

The central body is decorated with sparkling stones or crystals arranged in vertical patterns, giving the trophy a glittering appearance when illuminated. Two curved golden arms extend upward from the sides, meeting near the top.

At the summit of the trophy is a striking crescent and star, a design element inspired by the crescent and star of Pakistan's national flag.

The crescent is studded with small crystals, while a polished metallic star sits slightly above it, creating a symbolic and visually striking crown.

The base of the trophy is gold-plated and mounted on a black cylindrical pedestal that displays PSL branding.

The historic 11th edition of the marquee league will see eight teams, including two new entrants, Pindiz and Hyderabad Kingsmen, competing across 44 matches from March 26 to May 3.

PSL 11 will get underway with defending champions Lahore Qalandars locking horns with Hyderabad Houston Kingsmen at their home ground on March 26.