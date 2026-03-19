Liverpool boss Arne Slot sends message to PSG

Liverpool manager Arne Slot during the press conference at AXA Training Centre in Liverpool on March 17, 2026. — Reuters

Liverpool boss Arne Slot has shared his opinion on facing Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League.

Liverpool hammered Galatasaray in the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 at Anfield on Wednesday by 4-0 and booked their place in the quarter-finals, where they will face holders PSG.

Trailing 1-0 from the first leg in Istanbul, the Reds quickly restored parity on aggregate as Dominik Szoboszlai finished off a cleverly rehearsed set-piece in the 25th minute.

It was the second half when Liverpool turned the encounter into a one-sided affair.

Hugo Ekitike tapped in from close range following a brilliant assist from Salah in the 51st minute, before Ryan Gravenberch added another after Salah’s effort was parried after two minutes.

And for the last goal of the evening, Salah produced a stunning strike from distance, curling the ball into the top corner.

Slot, while speaking on his side’s next Champions League encounter, referenced their clash last season with the same opposition they are going to face in the quarter-finals.

Slot said PSG would not be happy facing Liverpool after their solid performance against Galatasaray.

"Last season, when we lost against them, we were completely outplayed away from home. I think we played a great game here at Anfield but in the end we lost on penalties. To be fair, they haven’t dropped their standards. It was hardly possible for them to improve but they’ve been very impressive until now," Slot said.

"But I think after seeing our performance tonight, they won’t be that happy to be playing against us, especially because also last season we were the only team that could bring them to extra-time and penalties."

Liverpool will face PSG in the first leg of the quarter-final on April 8.