Lahore Qalandars announce Ali Shabbir's replacement for PSL 11

An undated picture of Lahore Qalandars' emerging pacer Ali Shabbir. — Facebook/LahoreQalandars

LAHORE: Defending champions Lahore Qalandars on Thursday announced the signing of left-arm pacer Shahab Khan as a replacement for injured fast bowler Ali Shabbir ahead of the 11th edition of the Pakistan Super League, scheduled to run from March 26 to May 3.

The franchise confirmed the development on social media platform X, stating that Shahab Khan has officially joined the squad.

Shahab has emerged as one of the standout performers in domestic cricket, delivering an impressive campaign for Abbottabad in the National T20 Cup 2026, where he picked up 13 wickets in just five games.

🚨 Shahab Khan is officially a Qalandar!



The left-arm pacer, who was the second-highest wicket taker (13 in 5 matches) of the recently held National T20 tournament, will be joining LQ in place of Ali Shabbir who has been ruled out due to injury. pic.twitter.com/fa2xe9ygDQ — Lahore Qalandars (@lahoreqalandars) March 19, 2026

Overall, the pacer has featured in 22 T20 matches, taking 46 wickets at an economy rate of 8.39. His record includes three four-wicket hauls and three five-wicket hauls, underlining his effectiveness in the shortest format.

Meanwhile, the three-time champions confirmed that Shabbir sustained a right-hand injury while fielding for Bahawalpur during the National T20 Cup.

Following a detailed medical assessment, it was determined that the young fast bowler would be unable to participate in this year’s PSL.

Shabbir, who was recently signed in the Under-23 category, had been expected to feature in the squad this season.

He had also joined the ongoing conditioning camp at the Smart Qalandars High Performance Centre in Islamabad, where he was further evaluated by the team’s medical staff.

The pacer has been advised to rest for four to six weeks after suffering a fracture, ruling him out of the tournament.

The upcoming PSL season is scheduled to run from March 26 to May 3, spanning 39 days and featuring an expanded line-up of eight teams with Qalandars takings on debutants Hyderabad Houston Kingsmen.

Updated Lahore Qalandars squad for PSL 11: Shaheen Shah Afridi, Abdullah Shafique, Sikandar Raza, Mohammad Naeem, Mustafizur Rahman, Haris Rauf, Usama Mir, Fakhar Zaman, Ubaid Shah, Haseebullah Khan, Mohammad Farooq, Dasun Shanaka, Parvez Hossain Emon, Asif Ali, Tayyab Tahir, Dunith Wellalage and Shahab Khan.