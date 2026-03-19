IPL fails to land top spot in global tournament rankings

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli (centre), along with his teammates, celebrates with the trophy after winning the Indian Premier League final against Punjab Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on June 4, 2025. — AFP

The Indian Premier League, cricket’s richest and most glamorous domestic tournament, has been surpassed in a new global ranking of T20 competitions, raising questions about whether financial muscle alone guarantees quality.

Despite its status as the most expensive and high-profile league in the sport, the IPL has been placed third in the latest assessment by the World Cricketers’ Association (WCA), formerly known as FICA.

The findings suggest that for the tournament to truly establish itself as the best in the world, substantial improvements are still required.

According to the global players’ body, the IPL must enhance its approach to player rights and overall welfare.

The league’s ranking reflects concerns that, while commercially dominant, it lags behind its rivals in areas concerning player treatment and conditions.

Leading the standings is England’s newest franchise competition, The Hundred, which secured the top position with a ranking score of 75.2 points.

It is closely followed by South Africa’s SA20, which earned 68 points to take second place.

The IPL received 62.6 points, placing it narrowly ahead of Australia’s Big Bash League, which sits fourth with 62.5 points. Pakistan’s PSL follows in fifth with 48 points.

The remaining places in the top ten feature a range of global tournaments. Major League Cricket occupies sixth, while the ILT20 in the UAE is seventh.

The Caribbean Premier League ranks eighth, followed by the Abu Dhabi T10 in ninth and the Bangladesh Premier League in tenth.