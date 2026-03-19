Tyson Fury predicts Oleksandr Usyk vs Rico Verhoeven

This collage of photos shows heavyweight boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk (left) and Rico Verhoeven. — Reuters/Instagram

Tyson Fury has predicted the fight between world heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk and kickboxing legend Rico Verhoeven.

Two-time undisputed heavyweight champion Usyk is set to make his long-awaited boxing return on May 23 in Giza, Egypt, where he will defend his WBC title against kickboxing great Verhoeven.

The Ukrainian boxer has been allowed by the WBC for a voluntary defence of its belt before taking on his mandatory challenger, Agit Kabayel.

Usyk, who currently holds the WBA, WBC and IBF belts, has not entered the ring since stopping Daniel Dubois at Wembley Stadium in July.

Meanwhile, Fury, who retired in January 2025, is set to make a comeback in a match against Arslanbek Makhmudov in April, for which he has reversed his retirement decision.

Fury, while sharing his verdict on Oleksandr Usyk vs Verhoeven, said anything is possible in the heavyweight division, and he is not ruling out a shocking result in Egypt.

“[Verhoeven’s] a big man, isn’t he? Big right hand.” Fury said.

“I’m sure Usyk’s faced plenty of right-handed people who can knock people out, i.e. Anthony Joshua, Daniel Dubois.

“He’s fought a lot of big men with a similar style to Rico but, listen, [Verhoeven’s] a big man, he’s got a chance, he’s got power. Who knows what he can do in there? Usyk’s, what is he, 39 years old now?

“But the thing with him is he’s only had 24 [professional] fights – he doesn’t have a lot of mileage on the clock. And he turned pro in late 2013, so I think he’s going to be alright.”