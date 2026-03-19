Real Madrid’s Thibaut Courtois sidelined due to injury

Real Madrid's Thibaut Courtois looks dejected after the match at Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid on March 2, 2026. — Reuters

MADRID: Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has been sidelined for up to six weeks with a leg injury, and he will not be available to the team for next month’s Champions League quarter-finals against Bayern Munich.

The Spanish club provided an update on Courtois in a statement, saying he underwent a medical examination on Thursday and that the extent of the injury is greater than expected.

"Following tests carried out today on our player Thibaut Courtois by Real Madrid's medical staff, he has been diagnosed with a muscle injury to the rectus femoris of his right quadriceps. His condition is being monitored," the club said in a statement on Thursday.

Thibaut Courtois was unable to represent his team in the second half of the Champions League match against Manchester City due to a strain in the abductor of his right leg on Tuesday.

Real defeated 10-man City 2-1 in the second leg of the round of 16 match, thanks to Vinicius Junior, who scored twice at the Etihad Stadium.

In the first leg at Santiago Bernabéu Stadium, Madrid absolutely dominated the top English club by 3-0. Federico Valverde scored the first hat-trick of his career in the match.

Courtois' injury is the latest addition to Real Madrid's mounting fitness concerns, with key players Kylian Mbappé, Jude Bellingham, Rodrygo, and Eder Militão already struggling with injuries.

Courtois will not be available for Sunday's derby against Atletico Madrid in LaLiga, and Ukraine goalkeeper Andriy Lunin will step into the breach.