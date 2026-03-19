Paul Stirling steps down as Ireland's T20I captain

Ireland captain Paul Stirling during the first T20I match against England at Malahide Cricket Ground in Dublin on 17 September 2025. — AFP

DUBLIN: Paul Stirling has announced he will step down as Ireland Men’s T20 International captain as the team begins a new planning cycle ahead of the 2028 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

He will, however, remain a key member of the T20I squad and continue as captain of the one-day international side.

Stirling was appointed Ireland’s white-ball captain in 2023 and led the team at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 in Sri Lanka last month.

He captained Ireland in the shorter format from 2019 to 2026, overseeing 48 matches, of which Ireland won 20 and lost 26, with two matches ending in no result, giving him a win percentage of 41.66.

Reflecting on his future, Stirling revealed that he had made the personal decision to relinquish leadership duties in T20 cricket.

He emphasised the pride and honour he felt in captaining his country and expressed gratitude for the trust and support he received throughout his tenure.

“After careful thought and reflection, I have decided to step down as captain of Ireland’s T20 side," Stirling said.

“It has been a tremendous honour to lead Ireland in this format and something I have been incredibly proud to do. Captaining your country is a privilege that carries great responsibility, and I’m very grateful for the trust and support I have received during my time in the role," he added.

The 35-year-old highlighted the important role played by his teammates, coaching staff, support personnel, and fans.

“I would like to thank my teammates, the coaching staff, the wider support staff, and everyone involved with Cricket Ireland for the backing they have shown me throughout. I’m also hugely appreciative of the support from fans who continue to follow and champion this team wherever we play," he stated.

Stirling also reassured that his commitment to Ireland cricket remains strong, stressing that he will continue as ODI captain and focus on his personal performance.

“While I will be stepping away from the T20 captaincy, I remain fully committed to the Ireland team and will continue in my role as ODI captain. I still have a huge amount of ambition as a player and feel this decision will allow me to fully focus on being the best version of myself and making the strongest possible contribution on the field," he said.

On the transition, Stirling noted the importance of ensuring continuity for the team.

“This feels like the right time for the team to move into a new chapter, and I wish whoever takes on the T20 captaincy every success. They will have my full support, and I look forward to working alongside them as we continue to build and push for success on the international stage," he said.

He concluded by reaffirming his pride in representing Ireland.

“Representing Ireland remains the greatest privilege of my career and I am as motivated as ever to help the team continue to grow and achieve success in the years ahead,” he concluded.

Cricket Ireland’s Director of High Performance, Graeme West, reflected on Paul Stirling’s decision to step down as T20 captain while highlighting his continued role in the ODI side.

He praised Stirling’s leadership and experience, emphasising the impact he has had on the team both on and off the field.

“Paul has been an outstanding leader, combining his wealth of playing experience with exceptional man-management skills. He will continue to captain the ODI squad with the initial goal to successfully navigate qualification and lead the team in ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup next October-November," West said.

“With qualification secured for the T20 World Cup in 2028, Paul’s decision to stand down as T20 captain provides the opportunity for the new captain to begin implementing their style and methodology, starting with the India Series in June," he added.