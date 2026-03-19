Major blow to Lahore Qalandars ahead of PSL 11

Lahore Qalanders' captain Shaheen Shah Afridi (centre) celebrates with the trophy with players during the victory ceremony at the end of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) final against Quetta Gladiators at the Qaddafi Cricket Stadium in Lahore on May 25, 2025. - AFP

LAHORE: Defending champions Lahore Qalandars have suffered a significant setback ahead of the 11th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), with emerging pacer Ali Shabbir ruled out of the tournament.

In a statement issued on Thursday via the franchise’s official social media platforms, the Qalandars confirmed that Shabbir sustained a right-hand injury while fielding for Bahawalpur in the National T20 Cup.

Following a detailed medical assessment, it was determined that the young fast bowler would be unable to participate in this year’s PSL.

Shabbir, who was recently signed in the Under-23 category, had been expected to feature in the squad for the upcoming season.

He had also joined the ongoing conditioning camp at the Smart Qalandars High Performance Centre in Islamabad, where he was further evaluated by the team’s medical staff.

The pacer has been advised to rest for four to six weeks due to a fracture.

A promising product of the Qalandars’ Player Development Programme, Shabbir featured in PDP 2025 before progressing into the development phase, earning recognition as one of the programme’s rising prospects.

His absence comes as a disappointment for both the player and the franchise ahead of a crucial campaign.

The team management is monitoring the situation closely and is expected to announce a replacement in due course, in line with tournament regulations.

However, no official confirmation regarding a replacement has been made so far.

The upcoming PSL season is scheduled to run from March 26 to May 3, spanning 39 days and featuring an expanded line-up of eight teams.

Alongside the six existing franchises, two new sides—Pindiz and Hyderabad Houston Kingsmen—will make their debut.

A total of 44 matches will be played during the tournament. Lahore Qalandars are set to kick off the competition against Hyderabad Houston Kingsmen at their home ground on March 26.

Each team will play 10 group-stage matches, with the top four sides advancing to the play-offs. The final is scheduled to take place at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on May 3, with May 4 reserved as a contingency day.

The tournament will feature six double-headers, including three at Gaddafi Stadium. Matches will be held across six venues, with Faisalabad and Peshawar hosting PSL fixtures for the first time, alongside Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi.

Gaddafi Stadium will host the highest number of matches (15), followed by Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium (11), Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad (seven), National Bank Stadium in Karachi (six) and Multan Cricket Stadium (four).

Meanwhile, Peshawar’s Imran Khan Cricket Stadium will host one fixture between Peshawar Zalmi and Pindiz on March 28.

Lahore Qalandars squad for PSL 11: Shaheen Shah Afridi, Abdullah Shafique, Sikandar Raza, Mohammad Naeem, Mustafizur Rahman, Haris Rauf, Usama Mir, Fakhar Zaman, Ubaid Shah, Haseebullah Khan, Mohammad Farooq, Dasun Shanaka, Parvez Hossain Emon, Asif Ali, Tayyab Tahir and Dunith Wellalage.