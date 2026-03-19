BCB grants conditional NOCs to Bangladesh players for PSL 11

Bangladesh's Mustafizur Rahman (right) celebrates with teammate Saif Hassan after dismissing Pakistan's captain Salman Agha during the Asia T20 Cup 2025 Super Four match at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on September 25, 2025. - AFP

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has issued No-Objection Certificates (NOCs) to its players for the upcoming eleventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), though the clearances are subject to conditions that prioritise the national team's upcoming home series against New Zealand.

Reports in the Bangladeshi media have confirmed that the players have been granted partial NOCs, with the board making it clear that participation in the lucrative T20 league must not come at the expense of availability for the ODI leg of New Zealand's tour.

A BCB official emphasised the significance of the 50-over matches, stating that the series holds "great importance for World Cup qualification."

New Zealand are scheduled to play three One-Day Internationals in Bangladesh on April 17, 20 and 23.

The tour will be followed by a three-match T20I series on April 27, April 29 and May 2. The Bangladesh team's preparatory camp for this series is set to begin on March 27.

Six Bangladeshi cricketers—Mustafizur Rahman, Parvez Hossain Emon, Shariful Islam, Nahid Rana, Tanzid Hasan, and Rishad Hossain—have secured contracts in the PSL.

As a result of their NOCs, these players will miss the start of the national camp.

The BCB has imposed specific timelines on the NOCs to ensure the squad is at full strength for the ODIs. Fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman has been granted his clearance in two distinct phases.

He is permitted to play in the PSL from March 26 to April 12. After a brief return to national duty, he has been exempted from the T20I series against New Zealand and will rejoin the PSL under a second NOC valid from April 24 to May 3.

"The board has issued partial NOCs to all the players," a BCB official confirmed. "They have been instructed to remain available for the ODI series."

The board also detailed the specific NOC periods for the other players. Tanzid Hasan, Shariful Islam, Nahid Rana, and Rishad Hossain have been given NOCs valid only until April 12, ensuring their return for the ODIs starting April 17.

Batter Parvez Hossain Emon has received a longer clearance, with his NOC running until April 21.

The upcoming edition of the marquee event will run for 39 days and features an expanded line-up of eight teams.

Alongside the six original franchises, the competition will welcome two new entrants: Pindiz and the Hyderabad Houston Kingsmen.

A total of 44 matches will be played, with defending champions Lahore Qalandars scheduled to open the tournament against Hyderabad Houston Kingsmen at their home venue on March 26.

Each side will play ten group-stage matches, with the top four advancing to the playoffs. The final is set to take place at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on May 3, with May 4 reserved as a contingency day.

The fixture list includes six double-headers, three of which will be held at Gaddafi Stadium. Matches will be staged across six venues, with Faisalabad and Peshawar hosting PSL fixtures for the first time, alongside Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi.

Gaddafi Stadium will host the most matches (15), followed by Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium (11), Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad (seven), National Bank Stadium in Karachi (six) and Multan Cricket Stadium (four).

Peshawar’s Imran Khan Cricket Stadium is set to stage a single fixture between Peshawar Zalmi and Pindiz on March 28.