Shaun Murphy to face Ronnie O'Sullivan in last-16 at World Open

An undated picture of 2005 World Champion Shaun Murphy will meet seven-time world champion Ronnie O'Sullivan. — WST

YUSHAN: 2005 World Champion Shaun Murphy will meet seven-time world champion Ronnie O'Sullivan in the last 16 of the World Open following an impressive 5-1 win over China’s Xu Si here at Yushan Sport Centre on Wednesday.

After dropping the opening frame, Murphy bounced back strongly, winning the next five frames with two century breaks, including a 120 in the deciding frame.

Murphy said Ronnie O'Sullivan's presence always brings extra attention, noting that even during breaks, he remains a top competitor.

"Any time Ronnie is in the event it adds a certain buzz to it. There is always that bit more media attention. As Ronnie says it isn't as if he hasn't been playing,” Murphy said.

“A bit like when he took the year out and won the World Championship, it wasn't like he didn't play at all.”

O’Sullivan progressed comfortably with a 5-0 win against Matthew Selt, producing a 138 break in the second frame.

Despite his reputation, the Rocket stressed the work behind his success.

"I always prepare well. I know people question if I practise enough. Everyone has done that since I was a kid. They seem to think I just turn up. I prepare harder than probably any other player and I work harder,” said 50-year-old O'Sullivan.

Other leading players also advanced. World number one Judd Trump beat Jackson Page 5-2, while reigning world champion Zhao Xintong overcame Sam Craigie 5-1.

Masters champion Kyren Wilson defeated Allan Taylor 5-1, and Hossein Vafaei recovered from 2-0 down to beat Mark Williams 5-2, setting up a tie with Zhang Anda.

Stuart Bingham and Jack Lisowski missed opportunities to break into the top 16, losing 5-4 and 5-1 to Wu Yize and Mark Allen, respectively.