TY Hilton announces retirement after decade with Indianapolis Colts

An undated picture of four-time Pro Bowl selection and veteran wide receiver TY Hilton. — X/TY Hilton

Veteran wide receiver TY Hilton, a four-time Pro Bowl selection, officially announced his retirement after 10 seasons with the Indianapolis Colts on Wednesday.

Hilton expresses gratitude to the Colts as he announces his retirement.

"After an incredible journey, it's time for me to retire from the game of football and begin a new chapter," Hilton posted to X.

"Thank you to Mr. Irsay, his family and the entire Colts organization for believing in a kid from Miami and giving me the opportunity to live out my dream wearing the horseshoe."

Hilton enjoyed a decorated career in the NFL, leading the league in receiving yards in 2016 with 1,448. Across his career, he recorded 638 receptions for 9,812 yards, averaging 15.4 yards per catch, and scored 53 touchdowns, adding another via a punt return.

His final stint came with the Dallas Cowboys during the 2022 season, where he made seven catches in three games.

Drafted by the Colts in the third round (92nd overall) of the 2012 NFL Draft, Hilton played collegiate football at Florida International and quickly became a cornerstone of the team’s offence.

"To my teammates -- thank you for the brotherhood," Hilton said in his post. "The early mornings, long practices and the battles on Sundays are memories I'll carry with me forever."

Hilton’s retirement marks the end of an era for the Colts, where he spent the majority of his career establishing himself as one of the franchise’s most prolific receivers and a fan favourite.