Giannis Antetokounmpo defies Milwaukee Bucks’ push for season shutdown amid injury concerns

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (right) drives for the basket against Indiana Pacers center Ivica Zubac (40) in the first quarter at Fiserv Forum on Mar 15, 2026. — Reuters

Greek and Nigerian basketball star Giannis Antetokounmpo is determined to return to action this season despite the Milwaukee Bucks reportedly urging him to sit out the remainder of the campaign following his latest injury setback.

According to international media, the Bucks have internally discussed shutting down their two-time NBA MVP as their postseason hopes continue to fade.

However, Antetokounmpo has firmly resisted those plans, insisting he is willing to play as long as there is no significant risk of aggravating the injury.

The 31-year-old forward was ruled out on Tuesday with a left knee issue, diagnosed as a hyperextension accompanied by a bone bruise.

While the franchise did not provide a definitive recovery timeline, reports suggest he is expected to miss at least a week.

The injury occurred during Sunday’s clash against the Indiana Pacers, when Antetokounmpo landed awkwardly after a dunk in the third quarter.

Although he initially felt capable of continuing, the team opted to sideline him for the remainder of the game as a precaution.

Milwaukee’s struggles this season have compounded the situation. With a 28–40 record, they currently sit 11th in the Eastern Conference, trailing the Charlotte Hornets by six and a half games for the final play-in spot.

Greek Freak has already missed 32 games this season, the highest tally of his career, largely due to recurring calf issues.

The Bucks have struggled in his absence, posting an 11–21 record without him compared to 17–19 when he features.

Despite the team’s concerns, Antetokounmpo remains resolute in his desire to return before the season concludes.