Babar Azam needs to improve 'faulty' batting technique: Aamer Sohail

Limited-overs skipper Babar Azam. Photo: AFP

Former batsman Aamer Sohail believes that limited-overs skipper and superstar batsman Babar Azam's batting technique is flawed.

Sohail, while speaking on his YouTube channel, said that Azam's "trigger movement" needed some improvement, which would help him dominate the opposition even more.

He urged head coach Misbah-ul-Haq to take note of the issue and help the new captain overcome it.

"There is a fault in Azam’s technique related to his setup and stance. His trigger movement is slightly off, which could be because he wants to avoid getting bowled or LBW, but if he can correct that he can get into a better position and dominate the bowlers even more," he said.

"I hope that Misbah would have already identified this and will do what’s necessary to fix this issue as this will make Azam an even bigger threat for the opposition."



Furthermore, Sohail encouraged Azam to work on his singles and doubles as it would help him during pressure situations.

"In order to become a great player, he needs to realise that there will come a point where he won’t be able to score runs easily," he said.

"Over 40 per cent of his runs comes through boundaries but at times he won’t be able to hit them at will. To counter that he will have to play sensibly and score runs in singles and doubles but he needs to learn this art first."

The former cricketer further said that Azam needed to uplift his team through his own performances and stressed over the need of a positive dressing room environment.

"He needs to make his teammates better by inspiring them through his batting. He needs to create a good environment in the dressing room and stay away from politics," he said.

Sohail also advised the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to support Azam - something which he said his predecessor Sarfaraz Ahmed wasn't given.

"The PCB also needs to support him and don’t treat him like Sarfaraz Ahmed. Azam needs to be backed, if you have given him the responsibility to lead the side," he said.

"Every player goes through bad patches but that does not mean that you completely discard them. PCB will have to accept Azam's failures, as well, in order to avoid shattering his confidence."

Babar Azam needs to improve 'faulty' batting technique: Aamer Sohail