Lionel Messi reaches 900 goals milestone despite Inter Miami’s CCC exit

Inter Miami CF forward Lionel Messi looks for a pass during their 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 Leg 1 game against Nashville SC at GEODIS Park on Mar 11, 2026. — Reuters

FORT LAUDERDALE: Lionel Messi became only the second men’s player in history to score 900 official career goals, but his landmark moment was overshadowed as Inter Miami were eliminated from the Concacaf Champions Cup following a 1-1 draw with Nashville SC here at Chase Stadium on Wednesday.

Messi got in early in the second leg, demonstrating his typical calmness in the penalty box when he cut onto his left foot and scored to give Miami the goal lead.

The Argentine captain had scored 899 goals before the game, having come close to the mark in his last two outings.

Nonetheless, Nashville replied in the second period with the help of Cristian Espinoza, whose equaliser turned out to be decisive.

The away goals rule helped Nashville advance, ending Inter Miami's continental campaign in disappointment, although Messi achieved a historic feat.

Messi now joins Cristiano Ronaldo as the only men’s players to reach the 900-goal mark. Ronaldo, who achieved the feat in September 2024, currently leads the all-time standings with 965 goals and has openly targeted the unprecedented milestone of 1,000 before retirement.

The 36-year-old Messi reached 900 goals in 1,142 matches, fewer than Ronaldo’s 1,236.

Much of his tally was accumulated during his glittering spell at Barcelona, where he scored 672 times, alongside contributions for Paris Saint-Germain, Inter Miami, and the Argentina national team.

Despite the defeat, Messi’s latest milestone further cements his legacy as one of football’s greatest-ever players.

It is pertinent to mention that the most prolific year of Messi's career came in 2012, when he scored a combined 91 goals for Barcelona and Argentina.