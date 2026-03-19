Liverpool storm into UCL quarter-finals with dominant display against Galatasaray

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring their fourth goal with Hugo Ekitike against Galatasaray in UEFA Champions League on March 18, 2026. — Reuters

Liverpool produced a thrilling comeback performance to defeat Galatasaray here at Anfield Stadium on Wednesday and book their place in the Champions League quarter-finals, where they will face holders Paris Saint-Germain.

Trailing 1-0 from the first leg in Istanbul, Arne Slot’s side quickly restored parity on aggregate as Dominik Szoboszlai finished off a cleverly rehearsed set-piece in the 25th minute.

The hosts nearly doubled their lead before the break, but Mohamed Salah saw his penalty saved by Ugurcan Cakır.

Liverpool, however, seized complete control after half-time with a devastating spell.

Hugo Ekitike tapped in from close range following a brilliant assist from Salah in the 51st minute, before Ryan Gravenberch added another after Salah’s effort was parried after two minutes.

A disallowed own goal briefly denied Liverpool further joy, but moments later, Salah produced a stunning strike from distance, curling the ball into the top corner.

In doing so, he became the first African player to reach 50 Champions League goals.

The hosts could have extended their advantage further, with Salah hitting the bar and Cakır making several key saves to prevent a heavier defeat.

Galatasaray, meanwhile, struggled throughout and were also without travelling supporters due to a UEFA sanction.

The victory ensures Liverpool’s progression alongside Arsenal as the remaining English representatives.

For Slot, it marks a first Champions League quarter-final and sets up a compelling encounter against Luis Enrique’s PSG.

It is pertinent to mention that after the crowd reaction on Sunday, when Liverpool were booed off after drawing to Tottenham, the Liverpool players needed to put in a performance for both their manager and the crowd.