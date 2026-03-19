Harry Kane hits 50 goals as Bayern Munich power into UCL quarter-finals

Bayern Munich's Harry Kane celebrates scoring their second goal against Atalanta in UEFA Champions League on March 18, 2026. — Reuters

MUINCH: Harry Kane reached a landmark 50 Champions League goals as Bayern Munich cruised past Atalanta to book their place in the quarter-finals here at Allianz Arena on Wednesday.

The England captain began the night on 48 goals but struck twice to bring up his half-century, achieving the feat in just 66 appearances, matching Lionel Messi and doing so 25 games quicker than Cristiano Ronaldo. Only Erling Haaland has reached the milestone faster, taking 49 matches.

Bayern were already in a commanding position following their 6-1 first-leg victory in Italy, and they maintained their dominance in the return fixture.

The hosts opened the scoring midway through the first half after a VAR review adjudged Giorgio Scalvini to have handled Kane’s effort.

Although Marco Sportiello initially saved the resulting penalty, it was retaken due to encroachment, and Kane made no mistake at the second attempt.

He later produced a superb strike to register his 50th goal in the competition, firing emphatically into the roof of the net. The brace also took his tally to 46 goals in all competitions this season, underlining his remarkable form.

Bayern extended their lead through youngster Lennart Karl, who finished confidently from a pass by Luis Diaz.

Diaz then added a fourth with a composed finish, while Lazar Samardzic netted a late consolation for Atalanta.

Bayern now advances to face Real Madrid in a highly anticipated quarter-final clash.

Kane admits facing Madrid will be challenging, but insists his team is confident and unafraid despite expecting a tough battle.

"It'll be a tough game," Kane said. "Whenever you face Real Madrid in the Champions League, you expect a fight. But we'll be ready. We don't fear anyone, even though it's going to be tough."