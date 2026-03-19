PCB reschedules National T20 Cup 2026 final between Abbottabad, Karachi Whites

The National T20 Cup 2026 clash between Karachi Whites and Lahore Whites was abandoned due to rain and a wet outfield at Imran Khan Cricket Stadium in Peshawar on March 15, 2026. - PCB

PESHAWAR: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has been forced to postpone the final of the National T20 Cup 2026, a decision prompted by persistent rain and a waterlogged outfield at the Imran Khan Cricket Stadium.

The showpiece event, which was set to feature Abbottabad Region and Karachi Region Whites, was scheduled to take place on Thursday.

However, with steady rainfall preventing any play and the toss being called off, officials had no choice but to delay the match. A new date and venue for the final will be confirmed in due course.

The latest disruption follows a similar fate for the second semi-final, also held at the same Peshawar venue, which was abandoned without a ball being bowled in the second innings.

That match saw Lahore Region Whites progress to the final after their fixture against Abbottabad was washed out.

In that encounter, Lahore Whites had posted a formidable total of 194 for six in their allotted 20 overs.

Openers Mohammad Ikhlaq (42 from 35 balls, with six fours) and Mohammad Faiq laid a solid foundation before Mohammad Imran unleashed a brutal assault.

Imran remained not out on 62, a blistering knock that came from just 31 deliveries and was adorned with three fours and five sixes.

However, Abbottabad’s chase of 195 was thwarted before it could begin, as persistent rain swept across the ground, ultimately forcing the match to be abandoned.

With no result possible, Lahore Whites advanced to the final courtesy of their superior standing on the group-stage points table.

The side, led by Fakhar Zaman, had topped their group following an impressive campaign.

They secured three victories from their four matches, accumulating six points and boasting a commanding net run rate of 1.600. They will now await the rescheduled final against Karachi Region Whites.