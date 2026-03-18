Carlos Prates predicts potential Islam Makhachev, Ian Machado Garry fight

This collage of photos shows UFC welterweight champion Islam Makhachev (right) and Ian Machado Garry. — UFC/AFP

Carlos Prates has delivered an honest verdict on the potential fight between Islam Makhachev and Ian Machado Garry.

Islam is the current UFC welterweight champion, and he won the title by dominating Jack Della Maddalena during a unanimous decision victory at UFC 322 on November 15 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

After the victory over Della Maddalena, Makhachev also reclaimed his spot as the pound-for-pound king.

The Irishman, Garry, defeated former welterweight champion Belal Muhammad in his last fight and is aiming at a title shot against Makhachev.

Prates believes Garry can beat Makhachev, but if he has to put his money on someone, it will be the Dagestani fighter.

“I think [Garry can beat Makhachev]. It’s hard, but I think he has some skills needed to beat Islam,” Prates said on "The Ariel Helwani Show.”

“If I need to bet my money, of course Islam. But I really want Ian to get the belt, and then we do a rematch in Brazil for the title.”

Garry is the only fighter to beat Prates in the UFC last year, and the latter is pumped up to avenge his loss, saying it is more important than fighting a legend.

“To get the revenge against Ian [is more important than beating Makhachev],” Prates said. “We have a really good relationship. We have a lot of respect for each other.”

Meanwhile, Islam Makhachev, immediately after his welterweight victory, named Kamaru Usman as his preferred option for his first title defence.